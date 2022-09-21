Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro has taken his first coaching role in his homeland with Serie B side Benevento.

The former Azzurri captain was appointed on Wednesday after Fabio Caserta was relieved of his duties.

Caserta was sacked on Tuesday following back-to-back defeats to Cagliari and Brescia.

Cannavaro takes charge with Benevento 13th in the second tier of Italian football, and his first game at the helm will be against Ascoli on October 2.

The 49-year-old's last role was with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou, and he had a brief spell as China boss in 2019.

Cannavaro will be presented to the media at Palazzo Paolo V at 5pm local time on Thursday.