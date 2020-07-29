Should Sarri Bench Golden Boot-Chasing Ronaldo? July 29, 2020 18:21 7:12 min Cristiano Ronaldo is still in contention to win the European Golden Boot. But should the Juve forward be prioritizing the Champions League? Sports Burst: weekdays @ 12pm ET / 9am PT on Facebook and beIN SPORTS XTRA UEFA Champions League Juventus Serie A Cristiano Ronaldo Maurizio Sarri -Latest Videos 1:19 min Man City And Valencia Reach Agreement For Torres 7:12 min Should Sarri Bench Ronaldo? 1:27 min Rivaldo: Premier League Is Coutinho's Best Option 0:46 min Ex-Scout: Man Utd Missed Chance To Sign Pulisic 2:25 min REPORT: David Silva in Talks With Lazio 1:13 min Benzema: I Think About the Ballon d'Or Constantly 2:14 min Sports Burst - Barca's Vidal Warning 0:13 min Kyrgios Slams Coric Over Adria Tour Comments 0:30 min Chargers Have No Plans For Kaepernick Workout 0:58 min LeBron Changing No Phone Rule In NBA Bubble