Alexis Sanchez landed in Milan on Wednesday and is expected to complete a loan move from Manchester United to Inter.

Sanchez has yet to feature for United this term, having fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Inter have already signed one forward from Old Trafford in August, landing Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee of €80million (£74m).

Chile international Sanchez has endured a miserable time in Manchester since his arrival in January 2018, scoring three Premier League goals in 32 appearances.

The former Arsenal attacker looks set for a return to Serie A, having represented Udinese between 2008 and 2011, and a reunion with Lukaku under new Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte.

Sanchez was snapped in Milan after flying into Italy, with the 30-year-old expected to undergo a medical imminently.