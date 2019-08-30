Alexis Sanchez trained with Inter for the first time on Friday, following the completion of his loan move from Manchester United.

Sanchez secured a return to Serie A on Thursday, having failed to live up to expectations after his arrival at Old Trafford in January 2018.

⚽️ | FIRST TRAINING@Alexis_Sanchez is starting to settle in: his first training session with his new teammates in Appiano



All the photos 👉 https://t.co/tNVg52oH1q pic.twitter.com/NyxdqCtIuQ — Inter (@Inter_en) August 30, 2019

The 30-year-old has joined former United striker Romelu Lukaku at Inter and the duo were reunited as Antonio Conte's side prepared for their Serie A clash with Cagliari on Sunday.

It is unclear if Sanchez will be fit to feature, having not turned out for United throughout pre-season after sustaining an injury while on international duty with Chile at the Copa America.