Cristiano Ronaldo posted a philosophical message on Instagram after opting to skip the FIFA awards ceremony, where Lionel Messi was named the Best Men's Player.

Ronaldo finished third behind Messi and Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk, but decided not to attend the ceremony in Milan on Monday.

The 34-year-old has been ruled out of Juventus' Serie A clash against Brescia on Tuesday due to an adductor injury.

After the awards ceremony, Ronaldo posted a philosophical message on Instagram.

"Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur," he wrote.

"Everything that is big today has started small. You can't do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true.

"And keep in mind that after night always comes dawn."

RONALDO: "PEOPLE ARE STUPID AND TALK TOO MUCH"

Ronaldo claimed the Best FIFA Men's Player award in 2016 and 2017 before finishing second to Luka Modric last year.

The forward has scored two goals in five games this season for Juventus, who are second to Inter in the Serie A table.