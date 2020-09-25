GOAL

Roma are exploring the possibility of signing Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral as a back-up for first-choice striker Edin Dzeko, Corriere dello Sport reports.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international eventually ended up staying at Stadio Olimpico despite interest from Juventus, who signed Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid instead.

And Roma are now looking to add options to their attack, with Mayoral, who is way down the pecking order at Madrid, in their sights and the player keen on the move.

It is understood that the Serie A side could land the Spaniard for €10 million plus add-ons, with Mayoral having not played for Madrid's first team since the 2018-19 season.