Napoli will reignite their interest in Edinson Cavani and offer him a €7 million/year (£6m/$8m) contract plus a further €7m up front, report Tuttosport.

The Uruguay star's contract at Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire and he has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months.

Atletico Madrid, Boca Juniors and Inter Miami are among the clubs thought to be interested in Cavani.