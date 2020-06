GOAL

Napoli are in talks with Valencia over a summer deal for Ferran Torres - according to Marca.

The Spanish outfit are eager to cash in on the 20-year-old winger before he becomes a free agent in 2021.

Napoli have put together a contract proposal and asked Valencia to name their price for Torres, but Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly interested in his services.