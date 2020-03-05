GOAL

Serie A side Lazio are ready to launch a daring bid to sign Lyon star Memphis Depay, reports Corriere dello Sport.

While seen as a long shot by the Italian club due to poor relations with Depay's management and his €50 million (£43m/$55m) price tag, Lazio still hold out some hope of bringing him in over the summer.

The 26-year-old is currently under contract with the Ligue 1 outfit until June 2021, but is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury against Rennes in league action.