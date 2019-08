GOAL

Juventus have struck up an interest in Lyon's Moussa Dembele, according to reports from Calcio Mercato.

The French striker has caught the interest of Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, with scouts sent to watch Dembele last weekend.

Lyon paid Celtic £20 million (€22m/$26m) last year for the goalscorer but Juventus would have to cough up double, or even triple that if they wanted to secure the deal.