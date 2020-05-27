GOAL

The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic will have a major impact on the football transfer market, and this will reportedly affect Juventus as they seek a deal for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Corriere dello Sport report that the Serie A champions are keen to take Aouar on a two-year loan deal in order to spread out their financial obligation for a player valued at least at €50 million (£45m/$55m).

Lyon face losing many of their best players after they missed out on European qualification for the first time since 1997, following the abandonment of Ligue 1 due to Covid-19.