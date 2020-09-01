GOAL

Juventus are ready to step up their interest in Barcelona's Luis Suarez after moves for other forward targets stalled, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Bianconeri are keen to add a striker to their squad this summer and hoped to land Edin Dzeko from Roma, but the deal has been held up because talks over the Giallorossi's intended replacement, Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli, have also stalled.

That delay has forced Juve to consider other targets, with Suarez now high on their shortlist after he was told he could leave Barcelona by new boss Ronald Koeman.