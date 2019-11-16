GOAL

Juventus are considering an approach for teenage Valencia winger Ferran Torres, but would face a €100million (£86m/$111m) buy-out clause to bring him to Turin.

The Bianconeri are unbeaten so far in Serie A this season after a dozen games, with Maurizio Sarri's side holding a slender lead over main challengers Inter heading into November's international break.

However, Juve are already looking to the future in order to bolster their ranks and have been observing the highly-rated Torres as he continues to build on last year's breakout season.