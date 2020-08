GOAL

Juventus have joined the race to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona, according to L'Equipe.

Manchester City has been touted as the most likely destination for the Argentine, who submitted a transfer request at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

CUADRADO "CAN'T IMAGINE" MESSI AT JUVENTUS

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Messi, however Juve are now prepared to offer the 33-year-old the chance to link up with Ballon d'Or rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.