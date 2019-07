GOAL

Inter are reportedly considering Edinson Cavani as an alternative to Romelu Lukaku, according to Calciomercato.

The Nerrazzuri's attempts to sign the Manchester United striker have stalled over their asking price and a further setback has been suffered due to Juventus' interest.

As a result, Inter have turned their attention to 32-year-old Cavani, who has just one year left on his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.