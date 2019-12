GOAL

Inter will turn down the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal on loan and offer €12 million (£10m/$13m) for a permanent transfer instead, claim the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Chile midfielder is believed to be keen on an exit from Camp Nou, having fallen down the pecking order in recent months.

Inter are apparently also interested in Chelsea's Marcos Alonso and Atalanta midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, on loan at Parma, as they look to maintain their Serie A title challenge.