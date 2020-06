GOAL

Inter are in advanced talks to add defender Achraf Hakimi, reports Sky Sports.

Currently on loan with Borussia Dortmund, Hakimi is widely expected to leave Real Madrid this summer via a permanent move after a strong campaign in the Bundesliga.

Inter have contacted the Spanish side to discuss a €40m (£36m/$45m) transfer, and Hakimi has made it clear that he's interested in listening to the Italian side's bid with an aim towards a move.