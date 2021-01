GOAL

Fiorentina are considering a January swoop for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to La Nazione.

The Uruguayan is currently taking in a temporary spell at Atletico Madrid, but the Gunners are planning to recall him due to a lack of regular minutes.

The Gunners are reportedly preparing to cut the 24-year-old's loan spell with the LaLiga club short.

Fiorentina would like to bring Torreira in on loan for the second half of the season, having long been admirers of the Arsenal star.