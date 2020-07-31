Napoli have announced the long-expected signing of Nigeria international striker Victor Osimhen from Lille.

Napoli statement:

SSC Napoli are delighted to announce the signing of Victor Osimhen from Lille on a permanent transfer.

The 21-year-old striker was born in Lagos, Nigeria on 29 December 1998.

Osimhen came through the youth ranks at Ultimate Strikers Academy in Lagos and turned professional shortly after his 18th birthday when he joined Wolfsburg.

🔴 We'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to @victorosimhen9 and wish this Super Eagle 🇳🇬 the very best of #LOSC luck in his new adventure with @en_sscnapoli. Get ready, #SerieA 💥 pic.twitter.com/8xFDQnjGyI — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) July 31, 2020

He spent the 2017/18 season in Germany before moving to Charleroi on loan the following year. He was an instant success in the Jupiler Pro League, netting 20 goals in 36 appearances.

Lille snapped him up in the summer of 2019 and he went on to play 38 times for the French side, bagging 18 goals in the process.

NIGERIA FED PRESIDENT: OSIMHEN CAN BE MARADONA

Osimhen helped Nigeria win the U17 World Cup in 2015, when he finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals. He made his full Nigeria debut in June 2017 and so far has 10 caps and four goals to his name.