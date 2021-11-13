Jose Mourinho is not the problem at Roma and the club and fans must stick with him, according to Giallorossi legend Francesco Totti.

Roma appointed Mourinho last May and invested around €130million on new players – the biggest close-season outlay of any Serie A team.

Things started positively with Roma winning their first six competitive games of a season for just the third time in their history, but they have been victorious in just four of their subsequent 12 outings.

Mourinho became the first Giallorossi boss since Luis Enrique in 2011 to lose their maiden top-flight Derby della Capitale in September, while the following month he suffered the heaviest loss of his managerial career when Roma were hit for six by Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

The next week his 43-game home unbeaten run in Serie A came to an end at the hands of Milan, while November started with a disappointing draw at home to Bodo/Glimt and a shock 3-2 loss at Venezia.

However, Totti does not believe Mourinho is at fault for Roma's slide in form and believes his pedigree is more than sufficient for a show of faith.

"If we think Roma's problem is Mourinho, it means we have everything wrong," Totti told Sky.

"Mourinho has won more than all the other Serie A coaches combined – hats off to him.

"You have to focus on him. He is a great coach and a great motivator. He knows how to manage the group, he knows what to say and what to do.

"The club and the fans must stick with him."

Despite their poor form, Roma sit sixth in Serie A and are just three points adrift of the top four.