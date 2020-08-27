GOAL

Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie has landed in Turin ahead of an imminent move to Juventus.

McKennie will join the Serie A champions on a one-year loan deal worth a reported €3 million, with Juve holding an €18m (£16m/$21m) purchase option.

The 21-year-old has established himself as an up-and-coming talent in the Bundesliga after making his senior breakthrough with Schalke in 2017.

McKennie made 28 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke last term and scored three goals, having racked up 75 career appearances in Germany's top flight.

At international level, the FC Dallas academy product has earned 19 caps for the U.S. national team.

McKennie will become new head coach Andrea Pirlo's first signing after Juve appointed their former midfielder to take over from Maurizio Sarri on August 8.