Inter have confirmed the signing of Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez on a permanent deal.

Sanchez has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Serie A club following a successful season-long loan with Antonio Conte's side.

The 31-year-old Chile international joined United from Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2018, but failed to show what he is capable of at Old Trafford.

The Italian side released a statement on Thursday announcing the news: "Alexis Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. The Chilean forward has signed a permanent contract with the Club until 30 June 2023."