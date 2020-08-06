Inter have confirmed the signing of Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez on a permanent deal.
Sanchez has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Serie A club following a successful season-long loan with Antonio Conte's side.
The 31-year-old Chile international joined United from Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2018, but failed to show what he is capable of at Old Trafford.
August 6, 2020
The Italian side released a statement on Thursday announcing the news: "Alexis Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. The Chilean forward has signed a permanent contract with the Club until 30 June 2023."