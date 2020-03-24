Paolo Maldini expects to recover from coronavirus "within a week" after his diagnosis was confirmed by Milan over the weekend.

Former Italy great Maldini, who now works for the Rossoneri as technical director, tested positive for COVID-19 along with his 18-year-old son Daniel, a current Milan player.

A club statement issued on Saturday revealed both men had completed two weeks in isolation at home and that they would remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, in line with medical protocols in Italy.

Paolo Maldini posted a video on his Instagram account to thank well-wishers and was optimistic about himself and his son achieving a full recovery in the near future.

"With this video I wanted to thank all those people who expressed on social media their love and concern for my and my son's health,” he said.

"We're fine. We should be able to get rid of this virus within a week. Thanks for your continuing affection.

"I wanted to thank all those doctors, nurses, health workers, civil protection and law enforcement officers who are facing this emergency with the utmost professionalism and enormous courage.

"Once again, you make us feel proud of being Italian. Thanks again."

Italy is the country most severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with a death toll now in excess of 6,000.