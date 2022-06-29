Romelu Lukaku has arrived in Milan as he prepares to complete a return to former club Inter.

Lukaku began a second stint at Chelsea last August after the Blues broke their transfer record to bring him back to the Premier League for £97.5million (€115m).

But he was unable to recapture the form that persuaded Chelsea to secure his return, with injuries initially derailing his adaptation.

Lukaku then struggled to suitably fit into Thomas Tuchel's tactical setup, with Kai Havertz ultimately preferred to the Belgian in attack towards the end of the season.

His relationship with Chelsea and the club's fans was not helped by an interview he did with Sky Sports in December, during which he revealed frustration at his first few months back at Stamford Bridge and professed his love for Inter.

Ever since, rumours of a potential return to San Siro have not gone away, and in the past few weeks a deal has looked likely.

Reports recently began to suggest the two clubs had agreed a deal for Lukaku to return to Inter on loan for the upcoming 2022-23 season, and it would appear confirmation is imminent.

Lukaku was filmed leaving Milan airport on Wednesday, posing for photographs with an Inter scarf before getting into a car.

Inter are reportedly set to pay at least €8m (£6.9m) to take Lukaku on loan for the season.