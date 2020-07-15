Milan have exercised their option to sign on-loan Sevilla defender Simon Kjaer to a permanent contract.
Denmark international defender Kjaer cost a reported €3.5million and put pen to paper on a two-year deal at San Siro.
The 31-year-old spent the first half of 2019-20 on loan at Atalanta before joining Milan in January, when Mattia Caldara moved in the opposite direction.
Official Statement: @simonkjaer1989 ➡️ https://t.co/HWXtKwfjCJ— AC Milan (@acmilan) July 15, 2020
Comunicato Ufficiale: Simon Kjær ➡️ https://t.co/y2iVc6phL5 #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/nDb8FV8SFV
Kjaer has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Milan, who sit seventh in Serie A with six games remaining this season.
Milan are reportedly set to receive €24m from Sevilla for Suso after the Andalusian club's place in next season's Champions League was secured this week.
Suso joined Sevilla on an 18-month loan in January with an obligation to buy, which was supposedly triggered by Julen Lopetegui's side finishing in LaLiga's top four.