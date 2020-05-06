Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has fully recovered from the coronavirus and is no longer required to isolate after a wait of more than six weeks.

Serie A champions Juve announced the Argentina international had received "a double check" that returned negative results.

In response, Dybala posted a joyous photo on Instagram, writing: "My face says it all, I’m finally cured from Covid-19."

It was an Instagram post from the 26-year-old on March 21 that confirmed he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had tested positive for COVID-19.

But after a long wait, the club's statement on Wednesday read: "Paulo Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for Coronavirus-Covid 19, which came back with negative results.

"The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime."

As he recovered in early April, Dybala provided an update to say he was feeling "much better".

DYBALA OPENS UP ABOUT LIVING WITH CORONAVIRUS

IS DYBALA JUVENTUS' BEST PLAYER?

But the player explained he had suffered tiredness and shortness of breath ahead of his initial test results and that his recovery had included a cough, body aches and feeling cold as he slept.

With Italy's government allowing players to return to club facilities as talks intensify over if and when the 2019-20 season will resume, the former Palermo star this week expressed his determination to play football.

Dybala added he never thought he would miss the game so much and was eager to train outside the confines of his home, which he will now have the opportunity to do.

As part of a thrilling Scudetto race, Juve were a point clear of Lazio when the season was postponed.

Their local rivals Torino also provided a virus-related update on Wednesday, as they revealed one of their players had tested positive after checks were made on their squad.

"The player is currently asymptomatic, was immediately placed in quarantine and will be constantly monitored," the club wrote on their official website.