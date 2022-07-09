Luka Jovic's underwhelming Real Madrid career is over after Fiorentina confirmed the Serbian's arrival on a two-year deal.

Jovic cost Madrid €60million in 2019 after impressing Eintracht Frankfurt, but his career has almost gone in reverse ever since.

He scored just two goals in 27 appearances during his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, before then spending half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan in Frankfurt.

That spell was similarly unimpressive but he returned to Madrid for last season, scoring once in 19 games as Los Blancos won a LaLiga and Champions League double.

However, he now gets the opportunity for a clean break and the chance to re-establish himself away from the high-pressure environment of the Bernabeu.

The deal itself appears rather unusual as Madrid are said to have yielded Jovic on a free transfer but will still pay half of his wages for the next two years.

Jovic's Madrid contract was due to run until 2025, but seemingly part of the arrangement with the transfer would see the final year of his agreement nulled.

In 2024, when Jovic's Fiorentina contract expires, they will have the option to again sign him on a free transfer, though Madrid reportedly retain a percentage of any future transfer.

Madrid's statement read: "Real Madrid C. F. and ACF Fiorentina have agreed a deal for the transfer of Luka Jovic.

"Our club would like to express its gratitude for his work and dedication during his time at Real Madrid, where he has won one Champions League, two LaLiga titles and two Spanish Super Cups.

"Real Madrid wishes him and his family all the best in this new period of his life."