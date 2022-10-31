Inter's on-loan striker Romelu Lukaku has suffered another injury setback just three weeks before the World Cup gets under way in Qatar.

The Belgium international only returned last week after spending two months on the sidelines with a thigh injury, scoring on his comeback in a 4-0 Champions League rout of Viktoria Plzen.

Lukaku came off the bench in a 3-0 Serie A win over Sampdoria on Saturday, but it remains to be seen when he will be in action again.

Inter on Monday revealed he has done damage to his hamstring and face a wait to discover the extent of the damage.

"Romelu Lukaku underwent clinical-instrumental tests this morning at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano," a statement released by the Nerazzurri said.

"The investigations revealed a resentment of the myotendinous scar of the hamstring of the left thigh. The player's condition will be re-evaluated in a few days."

Lukaku rejoined Inter from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal in June but has endured a frustrating start to his second spell at San Siro.

Belgium face Canada in their first game of the World Cup at Al Rayyan Stadium on November 23.