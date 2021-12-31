Inter forward Edin Dzeko has again tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Friday.

Dzeko was reportedly sent home as a precaution from Inter's first training session back following the mid-season break after exhibiting cold symptoms on Thursday.

It was not known at that time whether it was COVID-19, but Inter confirmed the following day that three players, including Dzeko, had tested positive for the virus.

Martin Satriano and Alex Cordaz make up the trio of coronavirus absentees, with the Serie A leaders stating the three players are already in self-isolation at home and following the government's health guidelines.

This is the second time Dzeko has contracted the virus, having tested positive in November 2020 when at Roma.

Dzeko has led the line effectively with Lautaro Martinez this campaign, scoring eight times and assisting three goals in 18 Serie A outings.

Indeed, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international has comfortably exceeded his expected goals (xG) total of 5.89, while only strike partner Martinez has found the net more often for Inter this season (11).

Inter head into early January in control of Serie A, sitting four points clear at the summit, with their next game against Bologna scheduled for next Thursday.