AS Roma head coach wished Genoa head coach Andriy Shevchenko 'many joys' as they face each other for the first time with both on the bench on Sunday.

Mourinho was Shevchenko's manager at Chelsea when the Ukrainian striker arrived to Stamford Bridge in 2006.

Jose Mourinho's team have lost back-to-back matches in the Serie A to rest in sixth place in the standings with 19 points.

Genoa have drawn their last three consecutive Serie A matches to remain outside the relegation zone with nine points.

Last season, AS Roma defeated Genoa 3-1 when they played at Stadio Luigi Ferrari.