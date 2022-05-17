Dybala is leaving Juve at the end of the season, with the 28-year-old having failed to agree on a new contract.

He has been linked with a move to fellow Serie A giants Inter and made his final home appearance for Juve in a 2-2 draw with Lazio on Monday.

Pogba, meanwhile, is set to leave Manchester United on a free transfer, six years after he re-joined the Premier League club from Juve.

The France midfielder has reportedly been lined up as an option for Juve, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having also been suggested as possible destinations.

However, in a congratulatory tweet to Dybala, Pogba suggested a reunion with his former team-mate may well be on the cards.

"Hermano, you're a top player and a top man! It's great to have you as a friend and to have shared moments with you at Juventus," Pogba tweeted, tagging in Dybala. "Hope to see you soon."

Dybala is not the only player who is leaving Juve, with stalwart Giorgio Chiellini also departing.

Chiellini, 37, joined Juve in 2004 and has helped the Bianconeri to nine Serie A titles and five Coppa Italia triumphs, as well as having reached two Champions League finals, and Pogba also hailed the Italy defender.

He tweeted: "What a fantastic career @chiellini! Feel privileged to have shared the pitch with you, a phenomenal player and an even better person #THEGR3ATCHIELLO."