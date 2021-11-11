Former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko said he was looking forward to a "big challenge" as the new head coach at Serie A strugglers Genoa, and hoped the role would be a "step up" in his managerial career.

Davide Ballardini was sacked on Saturday after Genoa slumped to 18th place in Serie A, having picked up just one win this season.

Ukrainian Shevchenko was a legend at Milan during his playing days from 1999 to 2006 and again in 2008-09, winning the UEFA Champions League, the Serie A championship and the Ballon d'Or with the club. More recently, the 45-year-old led Ukraine to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, a role he left in August.

"Mr Shevchenko obviously has a very big name in Italy but it's important to know we did not choose him for his name, we chose him for his brain," said Josh Wander, the managing partner of Genoa's new owners, Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners.

Genoa head coach said: "I've already said before, I have a massive respect for Jose (Mourinho), he's one of the most successful managers in the world who we have to play against, you know? Genoa is an incredible club with a great history. It's also a very important project for the future. For me it's a big challenge, I know that. But Serie A is one of the most exciting, most important leagues in the world. It's great for me to try to compete with the best managers who were here. This definitely gives me a step up, if I do well, in my future career."

Following the international break, Shevchenko will make his coaching debut for Genoa against Jose Mourinho's Roma on 21st November.