Christian Eriksen has arrived in Milan ahead of an expected transfer to Inter from Tottenham.

The Denmark international touched down on Monday and is due to undergo a medical with the Nerazzurri.

Inter are expected to pay a €20million fee for the 27-year-old, whose Spurs contract runs out at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Eriksen will reportedly sign a contract until June 2024 that could be worth €380,000 per week including add-ons.

His future has been one of the sagas of the transfer window, with Inter initially unable to agree a deal with Spurs despite the risk of Eriksen leaving for free at the end of the season.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho admitted after the 1-1 FA Cup draw with Southampton on Saturday that the protracted nature of the talks had left him frustrated.

"It is not Tottenham's fault that on the 25th of January we are in the situation," he said.

"The only thing I can say is Eriksen, since I arrived, he is behaving in a very, very professional way, with me and the team.

"Tottenham is the last one to blame for this situation, but to be on the 25th of January in a situation like this is not nice."

Spurs also confirmed on Monday that Brandon Austin is to join Viborg on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper, who signed a new Spurs deal running to 2022 in December, will move to Denmark subject to international clearance.