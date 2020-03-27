Paulo Dybala is feeling "much better" after experiencing strong symptoms of coronavirus over the past week.

The Juventus star confirmed on March 21 that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had tested positive for the virus, which has caused the postponement of sport across the globe.

The Argentine international said that both he and Sabatini were feeling fine, though – in a video call posted to Juve's official Twitter account – Dybala has revealed he subsequently came down with strong symptoms.

"I feel good, much better in fact, after having had some strong symptoms for a couple of days," Dybala said.

"Today I feel much better, without any symptoms and I can move much better, so I will try to train again.

"After having attempted to in the days where the symptoms were strong, I felt uncomfortable very quickly and I couldn't get any air so I couldn't do anything.

"After about five minutes I felt really tired and my body felt heavy, my muscles hurt and I had to stop.

"But luckily both me and my girlfriend feel much better now."

Dybala was the third Juve player to test positive for COVID-19, after Daniele Rugani – who was the first Serie A player to be diagnosed with the illness – and Blaise Matuidi.

COVID-19 has taken hold in Italy over the course of the past month, where there have been 86,498 confirmed cases and 9,134 deaths.