Juventus playmaker Angel Di Maria faces at least 10 days out of action after suffering an adductor injury in the 3-0 victory over Sassuolo.

The Argentina international made his debut for the Serie A giants and opened the scoring before providing an assist for Dusan Vlahovic's second goal of the night – after the forward made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Concern for Di Maria arose in the second period, however, as the former Paris Saint-Germain man was forced off through injury.

Juventus have now announced Di Maria's situation will be reviewed in 10 days' time, meaning he must miss next Monday's clash against Sampdoria.

A club statement read: "Angel Di Maria underwent radiological examinations this morning ... which revealed a low-grade lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh. The extent of the injury will be re-evaluated in 10 days."

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri stated after the final whistle that he was not worried about the potential setback for his recruit.

Allegri told DAZN: "Unfortunately, these things happen in football. He had this adductor issue a week ago too. Perhaps I should've taken him off when we were 3-0 up, but he was enjoying himself out there."