Barcelona have confirmed the departure of Samuel Umtiti on a season-long loan to Serie A side Lecce, with no option to buy.

The World Cup winner only penned a new extension with Barca earlier this year, albeit on reduced wages.

He will spend the 2022-23 campaign in Italy with newly promoted Lecce, who are looking to consolidate their position in the top tier.

Umtiti joined Barca from Lyon in 2016 and has made 133 appearances across all competitions for the club, winning two league titles and the Copa del Rey on three occasions.

In addition, he was a key member of the France squad that claimed World Cup glory at Russia 2018, though the center-back has not played for his country since 2019 and is expected to miss out on selection for this year's tournament in Qatar.

He becomes the latest player to be offloaded by Barca as they seek to get their squad in order following a high-spending transfer window, despite well-documented financial difficulties.

Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde have arrived, with Neto, Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Luuk de Jong, Adama Traore and Dani Alves among those to leave so far.

Barca are still yet to register former Sevilla defender Kounde, whose future at Camp Nou could well hinge upon whether Xavi's side are able to offload forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Memphis Depay before the deadline, while Martin Braithwaite is another player they would like to move on.