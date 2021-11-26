Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri apologized for their latest Champions League defeat against Chelsea and praised their next Serie A rival Atalanta.

'La Vecchia Signora' (the Old Lady) is set to host Atalanta on Saturday looking to forget their last 4-0 defeat against the Premier League side and aiming to win their third consecutive match in the Serie A.

Atalanta remain in fourth place in the standings with 25 points and have also won back-to-back matches in the Serie A.

Last season, Juventus and Atalanta drew 1-1 when they met last December.