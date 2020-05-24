GOAL

The agent of Gremio and Brazil forward Everton Soares says Napoli are interested in signing him.

"Napoli's interest is there, but it would be misleading to talk about an already defined negotiation," agent Marcio Cruz told CalcioNapoli24.

"I read a lot of news, but I think the press is emphasizing too much. There are even those who consider Everton to be already a Napoli player.

"The interest of the club is there and it is true, a conversation has been started, but the last contacts date back to a month ago."