Milan have confirmed that no first-team player or member of the technical staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

There had been some confusion over the prospect of more cases of coronavirus at the Serie A club following comments from president Paolo Scaroni, who referred to "some infected players on the mend".

The remark led to some concern about unknown cases at the club, with technical director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel having returned the only confirmed positive tests in March.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday, the club said: "AC Milan confirms that, based on all medical tests carried out to date on first-team players and technical staff, there have not been any positive cases of COVID-19.

"Players will continue their individual training program at Milanello and medical screenings will be completed for all players and staff reporting for training over the coming days."

Milan players resumed individual training on Friday at Milanello, two months on from the strict lockdown measures introduced in northern Italy, with group sessions reportedly to be allowed from May 18.

The Serie A season remains suspended but clubs are committed to completing the 2019-20 campaign rather than bring it to a premature end, as has happened in France and the Netherlands.

Milan were seventh in the standings when the competition was halted.