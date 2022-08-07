Massimiliano Allegri remained philosophical after Juventus' comprehensive 4-0 friendly loss to Atletico Madrid on Sunday, adamant the rout could benefit his side in the long term.

Juventus' clash with Atletico had originally been set for Tel Aviv but was moved to the Turin giants' training ground on Saturday owing to security concerns following a heightening of conflict in Gaza.

Despite enjoying familiar surroundings, the Serie A club endured a chastening end to their pre-season campaign as Alvaro Morata's treble – as well as a late strike from Matheus Cunha – condemned them to a resounding defeat.

Atletico's win could have been even more comfortable had Joao Felix not seen a first-half penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny, but Allegri believes Juve will draw valuable lessons from the contest.

"Atletico Madrid is certainly one of the strongest teams in Europe, they have an important squad," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"We arrived a little tired to this match, but even in negative things we must find something positive and in this sense, this match must teach us.

"We only have one week to prepare ourselves in the best way, especially mentally, and to understand that it takes other things to win.

"If we analyse this game and think in a certain way, it will not leave any aftermath. But we know that on August 15 there will be three points up for grabs and the attitude will certainly be different.

"After all, I think it's a defeat that can do us good."

Meanwhile, the Bianconeri boss refused to discuss Morata's future after the former Juventus loanee – who has been linked with a return to Turin – produced a dominant performance.

Morata's future has been subject to debate throughout the transfer window, with Atletico reportedly refusing to sanction another loan move for a player who scored nine Serie A goals and added seven assists for Juventus last season.

Only the since-departed Paulo Dybala (10) outscored the Spaniard among Juve players last term, while no Bianconeri player laid on as many league goals for team-mates.

"I can't say anything about Morata because he is an Atletico player," Allegri added.

"I liked [Gleison] Bremer, even [fellow new signing Federico] Gatti.

"Right now, I have to work with who I have, we have the qualities and the possibilities to start the championship well, but we need to crack down on the attitude and be a little more bad."

Juve begin their Serie A campaign at home to Sassuolo on August 15, with Diego Simeone's Atletico travelling to Getafe on the same day to get their LaLiga season under way.