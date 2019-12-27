Zlatan Officially Returns To AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to AC Milan for a second spell at the club.

Club statement:

AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Club and the striker have agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, born in Malmö (Sweden) on October 3, 1981, returns to AC Milan where he played a leading role in the Club's history. The striker played for AC Milan in the two season 2010/11 and 2011/12 recording 85 appearances, 56 goals and significantly contributing to the achievement of the 18th Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup.

Zlatan’s extraordinary career began with Malmö Fotbollförening. He then moved to play with AFC Ajax, Juventus FC, FC Internazionale, FC Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, Manchester United and Los Angeles Galaxy, recording a total of 788 appearances and 473 goals. Among the various individual awards, Ibrahimovic has been top scorer five times (twice in Serie A) and has won 11 editions of the "Guldbollen", the prize given to the best Swedish footballer. In Serie A he has been named the League's best player three times and best foreign player five times.

Zlatan's first words as a Rossonero player were: "I'm coming back to a Club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love. I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen".

The deal is subject to medical and all regulatory processes. Ibrahimovic will be in Milan on January 2, 2020 to take his medical and he will then join his teammates for his first training session. As soon as the deal is official, a press conference will be set and aired live both on “Milan TV” and the Club’s Official App.