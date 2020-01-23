Moses Joins Inter for Conte Reunion

Inter have announced the signing of Victor Moses from Chelsea on a loan deal with an option to buy.

The 29-year-old moves to Serie A for the remainder of the campaign after spending the first half of this season with Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

Moses was a key player under Antonio Conte when Chelsea last won the Premier League title in 2016-17 and will reunite with his old boss at San Siro.

Inter did not confirm the details of the purchase option, but it has been reported they will need to pay €10million to sign the Nigeria international.