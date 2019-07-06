Theo Hernandez Joins AC Milan From Real Madrid

Theo Hernandez has completed a transfer from Real Madrid to AC Milan.

Milan have paid a reported €20million for the 21-year-old, who has signed what is believed to be a five-year contract at San Siro.

Theo joined Los Blancos on a six-year deal from city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2017 but made just 23 appearances in his maiden season at Madrid, before joining Real Sociedad on loan for 2018-19.

With Madrid having signed left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon, Theo – whose brother Lucas left Atleti to join Bayern Munich on July 1 – has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Following Theo to Milan could be Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic, while Arsenal's Lucas Torreira was reportedly the subject of a loan offer from the Rossoneri.