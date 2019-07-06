Español
Theo Hernandez Joins AC Milan From Real Madrid

Theo Hernandez has moved from Real Madrid to AC Milan on a five-year deal for a reported $22.4 million fee

Theo Hernandez has completed a transfer from Real Madrid to AC Milan.

Milan have paid a reported €20million for the 21-year-old, who has signed what is believed to be a five-year contract at San Siro.

 

Theo joined Los Blancos on a six-year deal from city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2017 but made just 23 appearances in his maiden season at Madrid, before joining Real Sociedad on loan for 2018-19.

REAL MADRID LOAN ODEGAARD TO REAL SOCIEDAD

With Madrid having signed left-back Ferland Mendy from Lyon, Theo – whose brother Lucas left Atleti to join Bayern Munich on July 1 – has been deemed surplus to requirements.

REGUILON JOINS SEVILLA ON LOAN FROM REAL MADRID

Following Theo to Milan could be Empoli midfielder Rade Krunic, while Arsenal's Lucas Torreira was reportedly the subject of a loan offer from the Rossoneri.

