Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has explained Mauro Icardi cannot play for Inter until he solves his problems in the locker room.

The Argentine forward has not played for his side since early February but had spent this week training prior to a reported fresh incident which saw him left out for Sunday's 1-0 loss against Lazio.

Spalletti has called on the 26-year-old to show greater discipline if he is to reintegrate into the squad.

"It's obvious for everyone to see what happened. It's obvious," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"The way he has behaved, he needs to stay away and others have to play. I think he could have played 20-30 minutes, even half a game but that's not the point.

"The ones in the locker room need to play. You need to have credibility in the group. If he continues to behave the way he has recently, then he can start to come back in.

"I've left players out for far less in my time. You must have respect and behave in the locker room."

Spalletti went on to say the whole episode has been embarrassing for the club.

"This mediation is humiliating for Inter fans and for those who love Inter. The need to mediate with someone just to get him to pull on the shirt that they love. It's humiliating," he said.

"Negotiating with someone just to get him to pull on the Inter shirt. What, do I need to email 20 lawyers and ask them if I can call someone up?"

Reflecting on the loss to Lazio at San Siro, Spalletti lamented the way his side wasted their control of the match.

"It is certainly a heavy defeat against a direct rival for position," he added.

"We controlled the game for long periods, but were unlucky to waste our chances and then go behind, which allowed Lazio to focus on the defensive approach they wanted even more.

"Lazio pushed forward with their wing-backs and we found ourselves poorly organised. Lazio will always create chances against anyone and they scored at the first attempt."

Inter sit third in Serie A, two points clear of local rivals AC Milan.