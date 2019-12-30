Español
Serie A

Roma Confirm Takeover Talks as Negotiations Continue with Friedkin Group

Roma have confirmed negotiations to sell the club are ongoing with The Friedkin Group amid reports president James Pallotta has agreed to relinquish his majority share.

Reuters

Roma have confirmed they are in negotiations with The Friedkin Group over a reported €780million ($873m) takeover but the Serie A club denied an agreement has been finalised.

Reports in Italy on Sunday suggested Giallorossi president James Pallotta has agreed to sell his majority share to the Texas-based consortium, led by billionaire chairman Dan Friedkin.

But capital club Roma issued a statement insisting "no definitive agreements" have been formalised.

 

The Friedkin Group's acquisition of the team "remains subject to a successful completion of legal due diligence upon the AS Roma Group," the statement said.

Boston-born Pallotta, who became president in 2012, is said to have spent several months searching for a buyer.

He apologised for a "complete disaster" of a season after Roma finished sixth in Serie A last term and has been frustrated in his attempts to move forward with plans for a new stadium.

On-field results have improved since Paulo Fonseca took charge as head coach in June, the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss having guided Roma to fourth at the mid-season break.

