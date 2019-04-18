Español
Report: Ronaldo Pondering 2020 Juventus Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus in 2020, according to reports in Italy

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could look to cut his stay in Italy short after suffering Champions League disappointment.

Cristiano Ronaldo's next season at Juventus could be his last, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Portuguese superstar is thought to be extremely disappointed at the Bianconeri's Champions League quarter-final exit against Ajax, and the result has caused him to re-think his stay in Turin.

However, Ronaldo does have a contract until 2022 with the Serie A giants, but there are rumours that, if Juventus do not win the Champions League next season, he will look to force his way out.

