REPORT: Juventus To Pip Arsenal To Locatelli Signing

Juventus are ready to usurp Arsenal in the hunt for Sassuolo's Italy international Manuel Locatelli, according to The Guardian.

Sassuolo want €40 million (£34.3 million) for the midfielder but Juventus offered €30m as a loan for the 2021-22 season with an option to buy, which Sassuolo declined, insisting they want an outright transfer.

Juventus are always leading the race for Locatelli - new meeting soon with Sassuolo, Manuel is still pushing to join Juve. 🇮🇹



Arsenal’s stance: they’d be prepared to pay Sassuolo price tag [€40m]... but #AFC only want to sign players happy and 100% convinced to join the club. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2021

Arsenal were previously understood to be in the box seat to sign Locatelli, given they are prepared to pay their asking price, but Juve's interest may have changed that situation.