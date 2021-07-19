Español
REPORT: Juventus To Pip Arsenal To Locatelli Signing

Arsenal may fail in their bid to sign Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli, with Juventus ramping up their interest.

Juventus are ready to usurp Arsenal in the hunt for Sassuolo's Italy international Manuel Locatelli, according to The Guardian.

Sassuolo want €40 million (£34.3 million) for the midfielder but Juventus offered €30m as a loan for the 2021-22 season with an option to buy, which Sassuolo declined, insisting they want an outright transfer.

 

Arsenal were previously understood to be in the box seat to sign Locatelli, given they are prepared to pay their asking price, but Juve's interest may have changed that situation.

 

