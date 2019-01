GOAL

Juventus have scheduled a meeting with the agent of Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele, Sky Sport Italia reports.

Manchester City and Barcelona have been showing an interest in the 22-year-old midfielder for some time, but Lyon are holding out for €80 million (£71m/$91m).

Juventus have been tracking him for some time, though, and are set to hold initial talks with his representatives in an attempt to lure him to Italy.