Juventus are closing on a €70 million (£63m/$80m) transfer for Ajax captain Matthijs De Ligt, with a deal possible in the coming hours.

Sources have told Goal that the Serie A champions have received extremely positive signals from both Ajax and De Ligt’s agent, Mino Raiola, indicating a deal is close.

De Ligt is set to sign a five-year contract with Juventus that will keep him in Turin until 2024.

