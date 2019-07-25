Report: James' Agent Arrives At Napoli

James Rodriguez's agent, Jorge Mendes, has flown to Naples to negotiate the Colombian's potential move to Napoli, reports Marca.
Before any move to the Serie A side can be done, Rodriguez must have his economic wishes satisfied, after which point, Mendes can help faciliate an agreement between Napoli and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid want €50 million (£45m/$56m) for a permanent sale, but Napoli would prefer a loan deal over paying that fee, while Atletico Madrid still lurk.