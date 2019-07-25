Español
Keep beIN
Serie A

Report: James' Agent Arrives At Napoli

James Rodriguez's agent has departed for Naples to finalize the Real Madrid player's path to Napoli, according to reports

Getty Images

 

GOAL

 

James Rodriguez's agent, Jorge Mendes, has flown to Naples to negotiate the Colombian's potential move to Napoli, reports Marca.

INSIGNE: JAMES "WOULD BE GREAT" AT NAPOLI

Before any move to the Serie A side can be done, Rodriguez must have his economic wishes satisfied, after which point, Mendes can help faciliate an agreement between Napoli and Real Madrid.

NAPOLI WANT PEPE - ANCELOTTI

Real Madrid want €50 million (£45m/$56m) for a permanent sale, but Napoli would prefer a loan deal over paying that fee, while Atletico Madrid still lurk. 

Soccer Serie A Real Madrid Transfer Tracker Napoli La Liga James Rodriguez
Previous Kluivert takes Over Barcelona's La Masia
Read
Kluivert takes Over Barcelona's La Masia
Next

Latest Stories